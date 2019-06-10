Teenager rescued from Brick Township, New Jersey lagoon dies

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Authorities say a teenager who was pulled from a New Jersey lagoon has died.Brick Township police say officers were sent to the scene at about 6 p.m. Saturday after the 15-year-old youth was reported unconscious and unresponsive.Police said he had been swimming in the lagoon in back of a residence with several friends when he went under and did not resurface.Police said a search began and the homeowner found the youth near the bottom after several dives into the lagoon. He was pulled ashore, where people tried to revive him.The youth was taken to a hospital, where he died.Grief counselors will be available Monday at Brick High School, where the boy was a sophomore.His name has not been released.