Arrest made in shooting of 15-year-old girl in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a teenager last month.
Police announced the suspect was in custody Wednesday night.
The shooting happened on December 5 on the 5500 block of Vine Street in West Philadelphia.
Police said a 15-year-old girl was shot once. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment.
The teen is expected to make a full recovery.
Police have not released further details on the arrest.
