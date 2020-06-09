15-year-old in critical condition in Logan shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old Philadelphia boy is in critical condition after being shot at least three times, police said.It happened on the 5100 block of Camac Street in Logan around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.Police said the teen was shot in both of his legs in an arm and the chest.Officers found two guns on the ground near the victim.Police said there are signs that a recently renovated house on the block was being used as a hangout location.Officers said they found 50 live rounds in a closet inside the house.No arrests have been made.