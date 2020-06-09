15-year-old in critical condition in Logan shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old Philadelphia boy is in critical condition after being shot at least three times, police said.

It happened on the 5100 block of Camac Street in Logan around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the teen was shot in both of his legs in an arm and the chest.

Officers found two guns on the ground near the victim.

Police said there are signs that a recently renovated house on the block was being used as a hangout location.

Officers said they found 50 live rounds in a closet inside the house.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
logan (philadelphia)shootingteen shotteenager
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14 Philly council members say no to $14M police budget increase
Dash-cam video released in fatal police shooting of unarmed black man
Camden Co. police seen as model for law enforcement evolution
Teen shoots, kills girlfriend's father in North Philly: Police
Teen killed, at least 18 shots fired in Lawndale: Police
5 injured, including 11-year-old, in Chester drive-by shooting: Police
Woman arrested after Philly officer struck by vehicle during unrest
Show More
Body of man found along Schuylkill River in SW Philly
AccuWeather: Warmer, Not Too Humid Today, Hotter Wednesday
Malcolm Jenkins giving keynote address today's Philly graduation
Wilmington mayor pledges to support racial justice reforms
Montco OKs youth baseball practice in yellow phase, parks to reopen
More TOP STORIES News