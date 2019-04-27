Teenager shot during armed robbery in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager is recovering from being shot during an armed robbery overnight.
It happened while the victim was walking home with a friend in Feltonville around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.
Philadelphia police say a man with a gun demanded money from the men on the 4500 block of Lawrence Street.
The thief reportedly shot an 18-year-old in the hand.
The other robbery victim, a 19-year-old, was not hurt.
The suspect is on the run.
