Boy, 17, shot multiple times in North Philly, critically injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.

Police were called to the 2400 block of North Fairhill Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Once on the scene, officers found a 17-year-old boy in the street.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was rushed into surgery.

Police found at least 11 shell casings from two different guns at the scene.

A nearby car was also struck by the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.
