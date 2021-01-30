teen shot

Police search for shooter who injured 2 teens in Point Breeze

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the person who shot two teenagers.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South 20th Street in Point Breeze.

Police said an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 17-year-old girl was shot once in the leg. She is hospitalized and listed as stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
