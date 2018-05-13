Teens cause $13K worth of damage to Delaware neighborhood sign, police say

Police search for sign vandals in Delaware: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 10 p.m., May 13, 2018

LEWES, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware State Police Troopers are asking for the public's assistance in finding the people responsible for extensive damage to a neighborhood's front entrance sign.

Troopers responded to Angola by the Bay for reports of criminal mischief on Friday evening. Police said approximately $13,000 worth of damage was caused to the sign as well as some decorative rocks surrounding the area.

Cameras caught suspects standing on top of the sign as well as the vehicle they were traveling in.

WPVI/Delaware State Police



Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop 7, Tpr. Bailey at 302-644-5020

