Teens run to help victims, including children, in SW Phila. collision

Teenagers quickly went into rescue mode after a two-vehicle collision in Southwest Philadelphia that injured multiple children and adults Sunday afternoon.The crash was captured on surveillance video by the corner grocery store; two vehicles collided in the intersection around 3 p.m. at the intersection of 59th Steet and Washington Avenue and one flipped onto its side.The video shows several people running over to help including 16-year-old Kashon Crawley. He says he was hanging out with friends when he saw the crash and heard a child inside the overturned SUV."I thought it was a normal day. When I heard that I was like 'OH!' My heart dropped," said Crawley. "[The child] was panicking. She didn't know what to do with herself in the car. She didn't know whether to be with her mom or come to me."Crawley said the vehicle was smoking. He said he was part of the group that broke the door to pull the girl and her mother out."I kicked the door open," said Crawley. "But the mom's side, that's where we broke the window open."One witness said she saw the teens breaking windows and doors to help the woman and two children out of the overturned and smoking vehicle. She called them heroes."Literally with their bare hands. Forget about glass breaking. Forget about our fingers getting cut," said Cassandra Coñer. "Not waiting for the jaws of life. None of that. These young men bravely just started tearing this vehicle apart to get the babies out."The crash knocked out the traffic signals at the intersection.Police are still investigating the crash.Authorities said multiple children were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Two adults were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.There is no word on their conditions.------