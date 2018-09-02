Police in Woolwich, Gloucester County are asking for help identifying two teens captured on surveillance video vandalizing a school with spray-painted homophobic slurs and swear words.The words were painted on the back brick wall of Kingsway Regional Middle School on August 24.Video shows one of the suspects is wearing a black mask, the other has a white Halloween mask on. They are wearing low-top Vans footwear.Authorities say the suspects, between the ages of 15 and 19, have ties to the district, although they did not say how.------