Teens stabbed while on their way to school in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two boys, 15 and 16, were stabbed while on their way to school in North Philadelphia.

It happened at Broad and Allegheny around 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

Both teens attend Randolph Technical High School on Henry Avenue.

They were both taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

Police say the 16-year-old was taken into surgery with a stomach wound. He is in critical condition.

The 15-year-old was stabbed in the arm and leg.

Police have to motive for the stabbing.

School officials are sending out a letter this afternoon to notify parents about the incident.

Police say they are looking for the teens attacker.
