Teens stabbed while on their way to school in North Philadelphia

Two boys, 15 and 16, were stabbed while on their way to school in North Philadelphia.It happened at Broad and Allegheny around 7:15 a.m. Thursday.Both teens attend Randolph Technical High School on Henry Avenue.They were both taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment.Police say the 16-year-old was taken into surgery with a stomach wound. He is in critical condition.The 15-year-old was stabbed in the arm and leg.Police have to motive for the stabbing.School officials are sending out a letter this afternoon to notify parents about the incident.Police say they are looking for the teens attacker.