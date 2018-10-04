Teens stabbed while on their way to school in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Two boys, 15 and 16, were stabbed while on their way to school in North Philadelphia.
It happened at Broad and Allegheny around 7:15 a.m. Thursday.
Both teens attend Randolph Technical High School on Henry Avenue.
They were both taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment.
Police say the 16-year-old was taken into surgery with a stomach wound. He is in critical condition.
The 15-year-old was stabbed in the arm and leg.
Police have to motive for the stabbing.
School officials are sending out a letter this afternoon to notify parents about the incident.
Police say they are looking for the teens attacker.
