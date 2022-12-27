Temple Health doctors help solve incontinence issues after prostate cancer surgery

BURLINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Some men put off prostate cancer screenings, fearing the side effects if they need surgery.

But there are now very effective treatments should problems arise.

Keith Bright of Burlington Twp., N.J., starts his workdays early with a long drive.

"I have about an hour and a half commute between my home and Jersey City," Bright notes.

In 2015, after his PSA levels went up and a biopsy found some cancerous cells, Bright and his wife made a tough decision.

"We just decided to remove the prostate at that time," he recalls.

Dr. Michael Metro, a Temple Health reconstructive urologist, says technology has prostate surgery and radiation more precise than ever.

Still, about 10 to 15% of men can have trouble holding their urine more than a year later.

"I felt as if I had to wear a diaper all the time," he says. "I'm a proud grandfather of five grandkids, running around and playing with them, the more active you are, then the more leakage you have."

He says it was a constant reminder he'd had surgery, and his body was now different.

Dr. Metro says when medication or pelvic floor strengthening exercises aren't enough, there are two surgical options.

The standard is an artificial valve, though some men think it's inconvenient to use.

The other procedure is a bladder sling.

"We put mesh in - a small amount of mesh that repositions things," he says, adding, "And it's a great option for men that have kind of mild to moderate incontinence."

Both procedures are two hours long.

Patients go home the same day, for about six weeks of recovery.

For sling patients -

"Six weeks later, they can do anything they want to - work out, lift weights, ride a bike," says Dr. Metro.

"Both of them in the right individual have about an 85% chance of success."

Afterward, a patient's quality of life soars.

"When my patients show up for surgery, they're excited, they're going to get better," Dr. Metro notes.

Keith says it's been night and day since his sling surgery three years ago.

And his long commute is much less stressful.

"I'm not looking for bathrooms," Keith says, "I don't have to worry about that."

He now talks to other men about protecting their health. He makes three points -

"What is your PSA count? And then have your doctor explain that to you. And keep track of that," he advises.

And then number three - when something is not right and something needs attention, really follow the guidance and advice of your doctor and get it taken care of," says Keith.

Dr. Metro echoes that on prostate screenings and care.

"We do have to remember as males, we're not only doing this for ourselves, we're doing this for our family," he says.