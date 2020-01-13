temple university

Temple University police officer injured during scuffle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Temple University Police Officer was injured during a disturbance inside a home early Monday.

It happened just after 4 a.m. on the 2300 block of North 17th Street.

Temple police officers were called for a disturbance inside a house at that location. Philadelphia police also assisted.

Police said one of the officers was injured during a scuffle. He was taken to Temple University Hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Police said a number of people were taken into custody.

The incident is currently under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiapolice officer injuredpolicetemple university
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Community Journalist Beccah Hendrickson speaks to students at Temple
ESPN: Panthers to hire fmr. Temple coach Matt Rhule
Spray-on-skin cells helping treat burn victims at Temple Hospital
Holiday cheer brings smiles to hundreds of North Philly children
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend violence leaves 7 dead in Philadelphia
18-month-old suffers graze wound to head in Germantown
Philadelphia drops in ranking in list of top bed bug cities
1 dead, 1 critical after Strawberry Mansion double shooting
Carnell Elementary School reopening after asbestos problem
AccuWeather: Much Cooler, But Still Above Average
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees to be announced
Show More
Massive fire burns through construction sites in NJ
2 US service members killed in Afghanistan identified
13-year-old double amputee focused on becoming NFL quarterback
SEPTA moving forward with Key rollout on Regional Rail
New Jersey mom says she got used diapers in Amazon shipment
More TOP STORIES News