Temple University police officer injured during scuffle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Temple University Police Officer was injured during a disturbance inside a home early Monday.It happened just after 4 a.m. on the 2300 block of North 17th Street.Temple police officers were called for a disturbance inside a house at that location. Philadelphia police also assisted.Police said one of the officers was injured during a scuffle. He was taken to Temple University Hospital. There is no word on his condition.Police said a number of people were taken into custody.The incident is currently under investigation.