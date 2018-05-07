EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3437874" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Remembering slain Temple University student. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on May 7, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3435860" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Temple student found shot to death. Gray Hall reports during Action News at Noon on May 6, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3436569" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Temple student murdered in apartment: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 6 p.m., May 6, 2018

A Temple junior was found dead inside his off-campus apartment, according to the university's president. Police say he had been shot multiple times.In a note to the community Sunday, Temple University President Richard Englert identified the victim as 21-year-old Daniel Duignam, a third-year business student from Tatamy in Northampton County, Pennsylvania.Duignam was found dead just before 10 p.m. Saturday in his off-campus apartment on the 1700 block of Diamond Street.Police say he was shot at least three times."While there are many questions yet to be answered, they do not believe that this was a random act. Temple University will enhance patrols in the areas surrounding campus as the investigation moves forward," Englert said.Temple Junior Natalie Lepera lives on the third floor of the row home converted into student housing. She said Duignam lived on the first floor and for the most part he kept to himself."It's a little jarring, I'm not going to lie," she said. "I said hello when opening the door, coming and going, but that's it. I never said more than two words to the kid."No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made.Anyone with information should call 215-204-1234 or use the confidential tip line at 215-204-6493."On behalf of everyone at Temple, I want to extend my deepest sympathies to Daniel's family and friends at this tragic time. They are in the thoughts and prayers of us all," Englert said.Temple's president said Tuttleman Counseling Services will be open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for those seeking help."The death of a member of Temple University's community takes an enormous emotional toll on all of us. That is especially true amid the stress that occurs during finals and the close of the academic year," Englert said.------