Police investigate sexual assault of Temple University student

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University Police are investigating a sexual assault of a female student.The incident happened inside a private residence just off campus early Saturday morning on the 1200 block of North Broad Street.Police are asking students to be aware of their surroundings."I wouldn't feel comfortable walking down these blocks," said Sabrina Williams, who lives in the area."It's hard. I feel like I can't walk by myself anywhere. I feel like I always need to be with someone, especially a guy," said Hailey Sharp, who is frequently on campus with her boyfriend, who is a Temple University student.News of the off-campus sexual assault has rattled some as students got a notification about the assault from the police Saturday."We get notifications a lot about more people getting robbed or gunshots but never anything about sexual assault before," said sophomore Jamal Evans.Temple University Police also reminded students of the escort service, which is available between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. for students who don't want to walk alone."I usually don't go out at night by myself. If I do go out at night, I usually go with somebody else," said sophomore Dharma Grasso.Police encourage students to walk in well-lit, well-traveled areas.Anyone with information is asked to contact Temple University Police at 215-204-1234.