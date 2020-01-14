temple university

Temple University's online MBA program drops in rankings after scandal

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two years after being kicked off a famed list, Temple University once again has a nationally ranked online business program.

US News and World Report now ranks Temple's online MBA program at number 88, which is a steep drop from the number one spot it held in 2018.

That year, Temple's Fox School of Business admitted to providing false data to secure the top rank.

US News responded by dropping the program from its annual rankings. The longtime dean of the business school was also removed from his position
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaeducationbusinesstemple university
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Temple University honors Class of 2020 with virtual celebration
Temple students getting creative with at-home graduations
Carjacking suspect left Target receipt behind in car, police say
Temple Police cheer on hospital staff starting their evening shift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News