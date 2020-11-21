Temple University doctors seek COVID-19 test participants

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University is looking For COVID-19 vaccine test participants as COVID vaccines are expected to come soon to the city.Health officials, including those from Operation Warp Speed, say they could be approved before the end of the year.Shirley Freeman of West Philadelphia said, "I'm not trusting that. It's not trustworthy to me."Alexis Roe of Center City said, "I have an autoimmune disease, so yeah, maybe."Patty Hyland of Ridley Park said, "Yes, I would because we've had other vaccines. I trust them."To get back to normalcy doctors with Operation Warp Speed and Temple University Hospital say it's going to take vaccines.One of the vaccine tests is being conducted in Philadelphia.Dr. Moncef Slaoui of Operation Warp Speed said, "Maybe this vaccine could be the third or fourth vaccine to be available for the US."Slaoui is the chief advisor to Operation Warp Speed, and he toured the facilities at Temple University Friday.They're testing the effectiveness of a Johnson and Johnson, one dose, vaccine and asking Philadelphians to volunteer.Not everyone is on board with that.Freeman said, "If I see half of the population and they get it, and I see if it's improving, then yes. I don't even get a flu shot."But some say they might contact Temple Health Saturday.Officials say if you chose to participate, it's simple.If you're selected, you'll get the potential vaccine or a placebo and go about your daily routine.Dr. Nina Gentile of Temple University Hospital said, "I encourage people to be as careful as they have been before they enrolled, assume you're in placebo."Dr. Slauoi said, "The two vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are already showing an exceptional level of efficacy. So the vaccine tested here may very well be the next breakthrough in our fight against COVID-19."