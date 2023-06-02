Temple University Police Association calls for resignation of school's VP of public safety

The Temple University Police Association called for the resignation of school's VP of public safety on Thursday.

In a statement, the union said Dr. Jennifer Griffin's decisions failed to protect the Temple University community.

Union leaders also wrote that Griffin made the decision to "unjustly terminate the employment of three female officers within a span of just 48 hours."

The union cites the fatal shooting of Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald, saying no significant safety improvements have been made since then, and that violent crimes have increased around campus.

Fitzgerald was shot and killed in February while responding to reports of a robbery near Temple's campus.

The statement concluded with union leaders demanding that university officials take swift action to address their concerns.