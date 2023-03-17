Temple University welcomes 8 new police officers

Temple University is welcoming eight new police officers on Friday.

The new officers will help bolster Temple's sworn police and security forces to more than 140 members, officials said.

A graduation ceremony will be held on Friday at 10 a.m.

A spike in violent crime has recently shaken the North Philadelphia community - on and around campus - including the killing of Temple Police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald.

