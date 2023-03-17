WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
temple university

Temple University welcomes 8 new police officers

The new officers will help bolster Temple's sworn police and security forces to more than 140 members, officials said.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, March 17, 2023 12:34PM
Temple University welcomes 8 new police officers
EMBED <>More Videos

Temple University is welcoming eight new police officers on Friday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University is welcoming eight new police officers on Friday.

The new officers will help bolster Temple's sworn police and security forces to more than 140 members, officials said.

Investigation: Student safety beyond the borders of campus

A graduation ceremony will be held on Friday at 10 a.m.

A spike in violent crime has recently shaken the North Philadelphia community - on and around campus - including the killing of Temple Police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald.

SEE ALSO: Fallen Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald remembered as great father, hardworking man

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW