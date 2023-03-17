Temple University welcomes 8 new police officers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University is welcoming eight new police officers on Friday.
The new officers will help bolster Temple's sworn police and security forces to more than 140 members, officials said.
A graduation ceremony will be held on Friday at 10 a.m.
A spike in violent crime has recently shaken the North Philadelphia community - on and around campus - including the killing of Temple Police Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald.
