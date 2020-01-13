temple university

Temple University police officer injured during scuffle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Temple University Police Officer was injured during a disturbance inside a home early Monday.

It happened just after 4 a.m. on the 2300 block of North 17th Street.

Temple police officers were called for a disturbance inside a house at that location. Philadelphia police also assisted.

Police said one of the officers was injured during a scuffle. He was taken to Temple University Hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Police said a number of people were taken into custody.

The incident is currently under investigation.
