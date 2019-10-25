Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine closed due to potential threat

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University is closed Friday due to a potential threat.

Classes are canceled for the day.



The North Philadelphia school issued an alert just before 6:30 a.m.



"All essential employees should check with their Supervisors and plan to report to work," the alert read.

According to employees on the scene who spoke with Action News, they were told to evacuate the building. They were let back in around 7:20 a.m.



School officials said clinical activities at Temple University Hospital will continue as scheduled.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiathreattemple university
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man survives being shot 15 times in Kensington
Penn grad becomes 24-year-old billionaire overnight
Suspect in custody in 11-month-old's shooting; family speaks out
Man allegedly grabs child, 12, walking home from school: Police
Crash shuts down Route 38 EB in Cherry Hill, New Jersey
Watch: Woman screams at Harvey Weinstein at charity event
Woman suing Habitat for Humanity after home burns down
Show More
Gabe Kapler, Larry Bowa react to Phillies hiring of Joe Girardi
Firefighters help residents out of burning building in Lehigh Co.
Philadelphia police chief inspector arrested on sex assault charges
Halloween display turns home entrance into Cookie Monster
Weekend Happenings - October 25, 2019
More TOP STORIES News