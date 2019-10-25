Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine closed due to potential threat

BREAKING: Lewis Katz School of Medicine building at Temple closed today due to threat. People outside wondering what’s happening. @6abc pic.twitter.com/eotHL9gjfH — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) October 25, 2019

TU Alert: Due to a potential threat, the LK School of Medicine is closed and classes are canceled today, October 25, 2019. Clinical activities at Temple Hospital will continue as scheduled. All essential employees should check with their Supervisors and plan to report to work. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) October 25, 2019

BREAKING: Employees being allowed back into Lewis Katz School of Medicine on @Temple campus. Was closed due to threat. One employee says students are still not allowed back in. Police inside. @6abc pic.twitter.com/RtonUr6lJe — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) October 25, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University is closed Friday due to a potential threat.Classes are canceled for the day.The North Philadelphia school issued an alert just before 6:30 a.m."All essential employees should check with their Supervisors and plan to report to work," the alert read.According to employees on the scene who spoke with Action News, they were told to evacuate the building. They were let back in around 7:20 a.m.School officials said clinical activities at Temple University Hospital will continue as scheduled.