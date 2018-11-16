Tennessee man wanted for raping 16-month-old boy

EMBED </>More Videos

Tennessee police searching for man accused of raping 16-month-old boy

LAWRENCEBURG, Tennessee --
A Tennessee man accused of raping a 16-month-old boy has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's "Most Wanted" list.

Simon Dean Porter, 33, is wanted for aggravated rape of a child. The incident happened on Nov. 10.

The victim is receiving treatment at a hospital in Nashville.

Lawrenceburg police said Porter is on the run and they are asking the public to be on the lookout for him.

He is believed to be driving a green 1997 Chevrolet S10 pickup with a red tailgate, with Tennessee license plate 3G2 6Z9.
Porter is 5'9" and weighs 260 pounds. He has hazel eyes, red hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex assaultchild sex assaultsex abuse against childrenmost wantedu.s. & worldTennessee
Top Stories
GoFundMe refunding 'Pay It Forward' money to all 14K donors
Traffic nightmare on I-78, drivers fall asleep after 12 hour delays
Wintry weather impacting morning commute; mass transit delays
AccuWeather: Sun Returns, Windy and Cool Today
TIMELINE: Key events in the GoFundMe hoax investigation
Prosecutor: GoFundMe story about helpful homeless man a hoax
Judge: White House must reinstate CNN reporter's press pass
Chris Watts' mistress: 'He lied about everything'
Show More
Watch deputies bust drivers blowing past stopped school bus
Man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
Kim Porter, rapper Diddy's former longtime girlfriend, dies
Snow forces some N.J. students to stay overnight in school
Crash knocks out power in Maple Shade, 2 injured
More News