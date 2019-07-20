Tense standoff after shooting in Pemberton

PEMBERTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A host of police and rescue crews are on the scene after a report of a multiple shooting in Pemberton, Burlington County.

It happened around 9:10 p.m. Friday along the 100 block of Kinsley Road.

Shortly after police arrived, officers called for backup and repeatedly yelled, shots fired, shots fired.

At least two people have been injured. Police say only one of the victims is confirmed shot.

No word on the conditions of the victims.

It is not clear on what sparked the shooting.
