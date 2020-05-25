Coronavirus

'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of Kansas workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. -- A Kansas man is making special doorstep deliveries of tequila to those who have lost their jobs during this pandemic.

Bryce Lob is known as the "tequila fairy."

He shared a post on social media asking anyone who is out a job to send his company their address and they will drop off a bottle to their home with a thank you note.

"We expected maybe 50 people would reach out but we're up to 1,500 to 2,000 so far," said Lob. "I've given to chefs, servers, bartenders, GMs, owners. I was just hoping to lift spirits."

Those who received a bottle say it's not about the free stuff, it's about knowing they aren't alone during this challenging time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykansascoronavirusacts of kindnessu.s. & worldfeel goodalcohol
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Philly tourism takes a hit due to COVID-19, but optimism remains
Some local Memorial Day ceremonies move online amid pandemic
Dr. Fauci surprises Swarthmore students during virtual graduation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Police respond to large crowd in Brewerytown
Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Bucks County
Lack of proms, weddings continue to hurt many businesses
Latest coronavirus numbers for Philly, Pa., NJ and Del.
Show More
Montgomery Township holds first socially distant Memorial Day parade
WHO pauses hydroxychloroquine study due to safety concerns
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
AccuWeather: Summerlike Warmth Tuesday
10-year-old California girl scares off intruder
More TOP STORIES News