Terminix employee indicted after incident that sickened Delaware family

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 5:30 p.m. on April 13, 2018.

A Terminix employee has been indicted by a Grand Jury following an incident that nearly killed a Delaware Family.

59-year-old Jose Riveria is accused of violating the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act.

According to the indictment, Rivera illegally applied fumigants in multiple homes in the U.S. Virgin islands in 2015.

Dr. Theresa Devine, her husband, Steve Esmond, and their two teenage boys were poisoned by methyl bromide at one of those condos on St. Johns Island and had to be airlifted home for medical treatment.

RELATED: Terminix sentenced for illegal spraying pesticide that sickened Delaware family
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2017.



Officials say, the chemical left the father and his two teenaged sons either paralyzed or partially paralyzed.

Back in November, the United States government officially sentenced Terminix for the spraying a toxic pesticide.

The exterminator was also fined $10 million, after the U.S. government says it illegally used methyl bromide at 13 residences, and one resort in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
RELATED: Delaware family sickened by pesticide at resort in U.S. Virgin Islands
EMBED More News Videos

A Delaware family is back home and in the hospital after getting sick while on vacation.



Some of that money will go to the EPA to continue cleanup of the toxic, life-threatening chemical.

The company has since agreed to stop using the pesticide in the U.S. and its territories.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
poisondelaware newsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Terminix sentenced for spraying of pesticide that sickened family
Family sickened by pesticide at resort in U.S. Virgin Islands
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News