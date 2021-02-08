tesla

Tesla buys $1.5B in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2019, file photo, a sign bearing the company logo stands outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. (AP)

NEW YORK -- Tesla has acquired around $1.5 billion in Bitcoin under an investment policy at the electric car maker headed by Elon Musk, and it plans to begin accepting the digital currency as payment for vehicles soon.

The California company revealed the new strategy in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission early Monday, saying its investment in digital currency and other "alternative reserve assets" may grow.

Bitcoin spiked 14% and appeared to briefly hit a new all-time high. Shares of Tesla moved higher as well.

In its fourth-quarter earnings report last month Tesla said it had cash and cash equivalents of $19.4 billion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessteslaelon muskelectric vehiclesbitcoinu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TESLA
Tesla recalling more than 130K vehicles to fix touch screens
Elon Musk changes his baby's name to comply with California law
County may allow Tesla to resume operations next week
Tesla CEO Musk restarts California factory amid lockdown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Sunny and cold today, but more snow on the way
2 fatally shot inside Philadelphia home; child uninjured
School District of Phila. teachers won't be mandated to report to classroom
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman enters Pa.'s 2022 Senate race
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
Show More
Philly officer facing DUI charges in crash that critically injured woman
Be Kind: Project Refit on a mission to help veterans
Andy Reid: 'My heart bleeds' for those in son's car crash
Snowstorm didn't stop Montco residents from getting vaccine
Man shot inside Philadelphia Mills Mall: Police
More TOP STORIES News