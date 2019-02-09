An aggressive recruitment effort paid off for the Cherry Hill Police Department.This weekend a selection test will be held for more than 1,000 applicants."We went as far as renting billboard space inside the Cherry Hill Mall," said Chief William Monaghan.Soon, the empty chairs inside the city's police department will be filled.Since the summer of 2018, efforts to recruit officers went far beyond the typical hiring process."We sent officers out to multiple different colleges and universities in the area, took out ads in different publications, websites and social media," said Monaghan.Since then, 1,050 people responded. This weekend, they'll be given their first of many tests."We hope through that, through the written test, to move people on to a physical agility test," said Monaghan.Whoever makes it that far, will then have an oral interview and background check.Monaghan says transparency was a key element in recruitment - to show everyone what the department is made of."We have a good reputation not only in Camden County, but in the area as well," Monaghan said.The written test begins Saturday morning inside Cherry Hill High School East.-----