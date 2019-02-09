Hundreds of people looking to join the ranks of the Cherry Hill Police Department took the officer selection test Saturday.The department recently wrapped up an aggressive recruitment effort in an attempt to attract a diverse pool of applicants.They stood at attention with applications in hand. The men and women returned to high school for the day to advance their careers.It's testing day for the Cherry Hill Police Department. The hopeful future-officers filed into desks to take the written recruitment test.Cherry Hill Police Chief William Monaghan said, "We hope through the written test and then move people on through the agility test."Today, the Camden County Chapter of the NAACP was invited to take a look at the process."We'll see who makes it," said Lloyd Henderson of the NAACP.This year, the department took a creative approach to catch the eye of job seekers."We went as far as renting billboard space inside the Cherry Hill Mall. As well as social media ads, and college visits. 1,050 people responded to the call to protect and serve, but there are only so many spots on the squad," said, Chief Monaghan."It's very important for police and community relationships so that everybody gets an opportunity to be a police officer," said Henderson.-----