Society

Employees at Texas hospital receive bonus for hard work during pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas -- As a 'Thank You' to the staff at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, the president and CEO, Mark A. Wallace, announced a special gift to those working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees will receive a separate check with a an extra bonus for their hard work this week. Full-time employees will receive $500 and part-time employees with receive $250.

"I want to honor your dedication and commitment to our patients, families, and colleagues, so please consider this a form of recognition for all of the professional and personal sacrifices you are making along this journey," Wallace said in a statement.

Wallace said he has faith that the Texas Children's team will get through this together.

"You are the heart and soul of everything we do at Texas Children's, and I simply cannot thank you enough for the support you're providing, wherever you may be," he said.

The video above is from previous reporting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News