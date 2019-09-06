Texas country singer dies in car crash in New Mexico

TAOS, New Mexico -- Rising Texas country singer Kylie Rae Harris has been killed in a traffic accident in northern New Mexico.

Harris' publicist confirmed her death. Harris was on her way to Taos when she was involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

The Taos County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old driver was also killed in the crash. The third driver was not injured.

The sheriff's office says alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, but details were not given.

Harris released her self-titled album earlier this year. She was featured in the syndicated documentary series "Troubadour, Texas."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
musicwoman killedu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Day care worker murdered 4-month-old baby; incident on video
Man involved in love triangle murder-suicide case speaks out
Police: Most military items found in Montco home were 'collectible in nature'
AccuWeather: Dorian delivers clouds, wind and some rain today
Police looking to ID juveniles who broke into Xfinity store
New vaping warning from health officials after more deaths in U.S.
Dorian creates wind, rough surf along Jersey shore
Show More
Dorian's floodwaters trap people in attics in North Carolina
Illinois man in coma after bowling ball thrown at head
Coworkers help New Jersey nurse take her take final steps into retirement
West Philadelphia homes evacuated due to fire
Story behind red Jeep abandoned on Myrtle Beach shore
More TOP STORIES News