Texas groom-to-be robs bank to pay for wedding ring, venue

CROCKETT, Texas (WPVI) -- A groom-to-be in Texas ended up getting cuffs on his wrists, instead of a ring on his finger, when he tried a creative way to pay for his wedding.

But his bride-to-be convinced him to say "I did it" rather than "I do".

Heath Bumpous was arrested after his fiancee spotted a picture of him on social media robbing a bank.

The picture was from surveillance video taken the day before their wedding.

She convinced him to turn himself in, which he did.

He told police that he didn't have enough money for the wedding ring or the venue.

He's now spending what should have been his honeymoon, behind bars.

No word whether they're still planning on tying the knot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasmoneybank robberywedding
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brothers, cousin killed in canal crash were headed to football game
Murder charges dropped as Rittenhouse Square stabbing trial begins
Yorkie found abandoned in North Philly trash can has died
Suspect in theft of computers, fax machine from school caught on video
Siblings who died were receiving welfare protection
Philly school community to express asbestos concerns
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid Today, Cooler on Tuesday
Show More
Mother of Rittenhouse Square stabbing victim issues statement
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting near Shippensburg University
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-95
1 dead following bizarre home invasion in N. Philly
More TOP STORIES News