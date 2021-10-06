u.s. & world

Police respond to reports of active shooting at Texas high school: LIVE

Timberview High School is on lockdown as are police responding to reports of an "active shooter situation."
EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigate shooting reported at HS in Arlington, Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Police and other law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of an active shooting at a Texas high school Wednesday.

Local news reports show heavily armed police and other emergency responders at Timberview High School in Arlington, a city west of Dallas.

An Arlington Police Department spokeswoman said officers responded to a shooting at the school, but that she couldn't not confirm whether there were any injuries. The police department said on Twitter that officers were doing a "methodical search" and were working closely with other law enforcement agencies.



"The school is currently on lockdown, and students and staff are locked in their classrooms/offices," the Mansfield Independent School District said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasschool shootinghigh schoolactive shooteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Did US Marshals' most wanted fugitive attend 2016 MLB game?
Black ex-Tesla worker who claimed racial abuse awarded $137M
Dept. of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program
TOP STORIES
Officer under investigation after video of confrontation surfaces
Workers at all of Kellogg's U.S. cereal plants go on strike
Discovery of hidden camera leads to rape, sex charges for Pa. doctor
Ben Simmons puts Center City condo up for sale
Laundrie flew home and then back to Utah in middle of Petito road trip
Dept. of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program
Hit-and-run driver kills bicyclist on Roosevelt Boulevard: Police
Show More
Why experts say now is the time to plan for holiday food shopping
Driver wounded after someone opens fire on his Jeep: Police
GOP blocks Democratic measures to raise debt ceiling
Princeton scientist and partner awarded Nobel Prize for chemistry
Did US Marshals' most wanted fugitive attend 2016 MLB game?
More TOP STORIES News