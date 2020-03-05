Texas man gets 30 days in jail for licking Blue Bell ice cream at Walmart

PORT ARTHUR, Texas -- The man seen on video licking a tub of ice cream at a Walmart in Port Arthur, Texas, will spend 30 days in jail for the act.

D'Adrien Anderson was seen in a video in August 2019 opening the container, licking the ice cream and putting it back in the freezer. He ended up buying that exact product, the store confirmed.

Walmart says surveillance video also showed Anderson taking the ice cream and purchasing it.

He and his father also returned to Walmart to show officers his receipt for the ice cream. Anderson's father says his son was just trying to get Facebook likes.

Anderson was charged with criminal mischief in the incident.

Along with the jail time, he will be required to complete 100 hours of community service and pay a fine of $1,000.

After the video of Anderson licking the ice cream went viral, several health and safety questions were raised.

It cost Blue Bell Creameries $1,565 to replace all of the ice cream in the display case. Anderson will also have to pay restitution in that amount to Blue Bell.

His 30-day jail sentence will begin immediately.

The video above is from a previous story.

Blue Bell licking: Teen will not face adult charges in viral ice cream stunt
