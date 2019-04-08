Texas mom convicted of selling 7-year-old son sentenced to 6 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- A Texas mother convicted for selling her 7-year-old son and trying to sell her two young daughters to pay off a drug debt was sentenced on Friday.

Esmerelda Garza, who sold her son for $2,500, agreed to a plea deal in court.

She was convicted of three counts of selling or purchasing a child, a third-degree felony. She also was convicted of money laundering and conspiracy to sell or purchase a child, state jail felonies.

Garza was given six years for selling her children and two years for the other charges. The sentences will run concurrently.

DPS says that agents were executing a drug search warrant in Corpus Christi when they located a 7-year-old who had allegedly been sold and purchased.

Authorities say two girls, ages 2 and 3, were in the process of being sold.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
corpus christisentencingtexas newshuman traffickingmother charged
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News