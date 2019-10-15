Texas preschool allegedly ran kiddie fight club to 'un-teach' fighting is fun

AUSTIN, Texas -- A Texas preschool is accused of running a fight club.

Two videos titled "Kiddie Fight Club" were sent to KVUE in Austin, allegedly showing the fights at The Greenwood School.

One parent told the station the preschool director and a teacher paired children, put them inside the circle and allowed them to fight.

SEE ALSO: Special education teacher accused of holding fight club in classroom

The director sent a letter to parents, admitting it was a mistake.

She said she allowed a little bit of shoving and what she called "shirt slapping" because she was trying to "un-teach" that fighting is a fun game and that hurting others is okay.

The videos have now led to a state investigation.

RELATED: Day care teachers accused of organizing preschool-age fight club because kids 'were bored'
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows children at a day care with boxing gloves, punching each other in an alleged fight club.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinchildrenday caretexas newsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother accused of shooting, killing her children in Tacony
Man struck and killed on North Broad Street
4 arrested after large crowd of teens descend upon Mayfair
Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
Taco Bell pulls seasoned beef from some stores on quality concerns
2 men shot, 1 fatally while in car outside of Torresdale Avenue bar
Mom gets 6 years in prison for faking son's illnesses
Show More
Woman arrested on Wildwood beach sues city, officers
Hunter Biden denies doing anything wrong in Ukraine, China
AccuWeather: Sunny and cooler today, soaking rain on Wednesday
Cherry Hill unpaid school lunch policy goes to vote
LeBron James: Daryl Morey was 'misinformed'
More TOP STORIES News