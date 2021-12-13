deadly shooting

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in drive-by shooting at vigil in Texas

The sheriff said the shooting happened when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life.
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 13 hurt in drive-by shooting at vigil in Baytown, deputies say

BAYTOWN, Texas -- One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, a sheriff said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. Sunday when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Houston.

"Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came," he said. "Almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd."

Gonzalez said Monday morning that the person who was killed was in their 20s.

Three of the wounded were taken to hospitals by helicopter, Gonzalez said. One of the injured was believed to be a young child, he said.

Officers were later called to the medical center in Baytown where some of the wounded were taken because a "disturbance" erupted there, Gonzalez said.

Investigators believe the shooter or shooters were driving a small, dark-colored sedan, Gonzalez said. No arrests have been announced.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasdeadly shootingvigilu.s. & worlddrive by shooting
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Dad allegedly drove 14-year-old son to store to commit murder
Denver shootings suspect wrote books previewing attacks
6 killed, including gunman, in Denver-area shooting spree
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News