Texas substitute teacher fired after video shows alleged fight with student

KYLE, Texas (WPVI) -- A substitute teacher in Texas is accused of assault after a viral cell phone video shows her allegedly beating a student at Lehman High School.

The community is wanting answers after the video reportedly shows the teacher throwing punches, dragging the teen and stomping on her head.

The Hays County Sheriff's office identified the substitute teacher as 32-year-old Tiffani Lankford.



A student in the class said Lankford became agitated at the Spanish class and eventually closed in on the victim.

It is unclear what led up to the incident but the district said Lankford passed a background check when they hired her in August, adding "there is absolutely no excuse or circumstance that can justify what you see unfold on the video."

The school district said the accused teacher was fired and charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasviral videofightteacher arrestedteacherschool fight
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Big temperature drop, possible snow showers
Vietnam veteran killed in hit-and-run crash in Norristown: Family
2 dead after car flies into second floor of building
Fire crews battle house fire in Wyncote
PATCO to operate on emergency schedule
2 hurt after house fire in Kensington
Show More
Fire destroys Mullica Township house, threatens woodlands
Puppy found safe after being reportedly stolen in Voorhees
Man sues Madonna, saying her 10:30 p.m. concert start is too late
Police release video of dramatic crash as 'warning to drivers to pay attention'
Family: 13-year-old Broadway star died from massive asthma attack
More TOP STORIES News