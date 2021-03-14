texas news

Tornadoes reported in Texas Panhandle, no injuries reported

AMARILLO, Texas -- Several suspected tornadoes touched down Saturday afternoon in the Texas Panhandle between Lubbock and Amarillo, according to the National Weather Service, but no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Two possible tornadoes touched down south of Amarillo, near Palo Duro Canyon State Park, said meteorologist Trent Hoffeditz in Amarillo.

The park had reported damage to buildings and one home was struck by an apparent tornado, according to Amarillo Area Emergency Management Director Chad Orton.

"Power lines and a cell tower are down," Orton said. "One house was damaged but the family was in the basement ... there have been no injuries or fatalities."

Four more possible twisters touched down near three towns north of Lubbock -- Happy, Hale Center and Nazareth -- said meteorologist Joe Merchant in the weather service's Lubbock office.

"There are no reports of injuries," and only minor damage, Merchant said.

It was too early to estimate the possible strength of the twisters.

"We can't answer that until afterwards when we examine the damage," Merchant said.

Storm survey teams could be sent to the areas as early as Sunday morning, according to Merchant.

The storm was expected to continue to produce heavy rain and possible flash flooding, hail, strong winds, and possibly more tornadoes Saturday night, Merchant said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas newsstormtornadou.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Run for gov. 'a real consideration,' McConaughey says
Texas Rangers in line to be 1st team back to full capacity
'No racist intent' behind UT-Austin song 'Eyes of Texas'
President Biden and first lady to visit Houston on Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom overturns wrongful convictions, catches true killer in daughter's murder
Philadelphia Police Sgt. O'Connor killed in line of duty 1 year ago
25-year-old man shot, killed in the city's Mantua section: Police
Police investigate sexual assault of Temple University student
Pa. event industry still struggling, urges Gov. Wolf to offer more guidance
Fire damages Brookhaven pizza shop, strip mall
Marvin Hagler, middleweight boxing great, dies at 66
Show More
Officials provide update on vaccination strategies across the tri-state area
Announcer calls girls' basketball team racial slur as players kneel during anthem
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez still engaged
Coming to Cherry Hill Mall: Film inspired McDowell's pop-up restaurant
How will US make more COVID vaccine shots available by May 1?
More TOP STORIES News