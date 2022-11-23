AAA expects more than 670,000 Philadelphia-area residents to hit the road this Thanksgiving

AAA expects more than 670,000 Philadelphia area residents to hit the road, up 1.8% compared to last year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Thanksgiving travel rush is on.

Airport officials say more than 867,000 guests will pass through Philadelphia International Airport from November 18 to November 29. The busiest days are the two days before Thanksgiving and the weekend after.

"(I'm) coming from Baton Rouge," said Jim Hammatt, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Delaware Valley is Hammatt's destination for Turkey Day.

It's the biggest migration time of year in the United States, with a projected 55 million Americans traveling one way or another for the holiday.

"If you're traveling by car, we certainly urge you to consider traveling during non-peak times: early in the morning, later in the evening," said Jana Tidwell, AAA Manager of Public and Government Affairs. "Not only will that cut down on the amount of time you spend in the car, but it will also cut down on the amount of gas that you use not idling in traffic."

For those who are opting to drive, a year ago, the cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in the Philadelphia area was $3.59 a gallon and roughly 591,000 people hit the road. This year, the cost of gas here is up 37 cents to $3.96 a gallon on average.