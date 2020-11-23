Community & Events

Turkey giveaway helps 1,500 families have Thanksgiving meals

By
WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It hasn't been an easy year so far for Michael Crago of Burlington, NJ.

"Very difficult," he said. "I've been out (of work) since March."

But one part of Crago's year will be stress-free: his Thanksgiving meal. Crago was one of hundreds of people who lined up on Monday morning as Virtua Health gave away 500 Thanksgiving turkeys with fresh produce.

"I think them very much," said Crago.

A line of cars winded through the parking lot of Virtua Willingboro Hospital as the company's annual turkey and produce giveaway began. Virtua Health has been giving away the turkeys for the past four years. This year, due to the pandemic, they had to make adjustments for a socially distant turkey giveaway.

"Normally, we would have people walk up," said Dr. John Matsinger, COO of Virtua Health. "This year is a drive-up. We have people pop the trunk and put in the back what they need to make a meal."

In addition to giving away 500 turkeys in Willingboro, Virtua Health will give away 500 turkeys at the company's wellness center on Atlantic Avenue in Camden on Tuesday starting at 9 a.m.. Turkeys are distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.

Virtua is also giving away 500 turkeys and bags of produce to local community groups and churches. They know that the giveaway is needed now more than ever.

"There are people in need," said Matsinger. "A lot of people have lost their jobs over the last year or so. So it's our way to try to give back a little bit to the community."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsburlington countycharitythanksgivingfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 4,762 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pa.
'A vortex of bad facts,' Murphy says of COVID in New Jersey
Store owner shot in head while closing business: Police
POLL: Should the Eagles bench Carson Wentz?
Surgeon General asks for 'small and smart' celebrations
AccuWeather: Sun Returns, Windy and Cool Today
New COVID-19 restrictions go into effect in Delaware
Show More
Fitness enthusiasts unite to protest closure of Philly gyms
US tells GM to recall nearly 6M trucks with Takata air bag inflators
Holiday traditions continue this week at White House
2M people passed through airports this weekend, despite COVID warnings
Montco parents protest as schools go virtual
More TOP STORIES News