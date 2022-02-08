arrest

Officials: Third suspect arrested in connection to Thanksgiving Day homicide in Norristown

Tymere Parker, 20, will be held without bail to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

3rd man arrested for Thanksgiving Day homicide in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A third suspect has been arrested for the death of a man who was shot and killed while eating Thanksgiving dinner in Norristown.

Tymere Parker, 20, is charged with murder for the death of 25-year-old Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma.

He was taken into custody Tuesday morning by U.S. Marshals after being located at a female's residence on the 4600 block of Longshore Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

At the time of his arrest, officials say Parker had a unregistered 9mm handgun.

Parker is the third and final individual arrested in the murder that happened on Thursday, November 25, 2021, on the 1100 block of Arch Street.

Norristown police arrived to find Moctezuma unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was flown to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Moctezuma, who was not directly involved with the shooting, was sitting at the table eating Thanksgiving dinner when a single shot came through the window and struck him.

Officials later discovered the shooting was connected to a earlier dispute on the 100 block of Haws Avenue.

Parker faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and other related offenses.

Parker will be held without bail to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

The two other defendants, Kevon Clarke and Savian Creary, have already been arrested related to the murder.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norristown borougharrestgun violenceshootingman killed
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Indiana man arrested in Young Dolph's death; 2nd man charged
Police: Wanted carjacking, robbery suspects arrested after barricade
Man who allegedly shot woman after she bumped him in market arrested
Police: Chester man arrested for sexual assault of minors
TOP STORIES
Police identify man shot, killed in Center City
Fourth suspect arrested in connection with murder of teen at bus stop
9 students taken into custody after high school fight
Friends of fallen Navy SEAL recruit speak out
Check out these fuel saving tips from AAA
Second gentleman rushed out of event following report of bomb threat
Nurse who allegedly set worker on fire found dead of apparent suicide
Show More
Sports book opening inside first restaurant in Pennsylvania
Philly police seek public's help in recent fatal hit-and-runs
Thief steals from nonprofit aimed to help kids escape city violence
Philadelphia is represented in the Oscars | See who's nominated
Justice Dept. signals it may allow safe injection sites
More TOP STORIES News