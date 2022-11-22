Pies for your holiday table from Vernick Coffee Bar, Franklin Fountain, and Sweet T's

Thanksgiving isn't complete without pie. Vernick, Franklin Fountain and Sweet T's are offering all kinds of pies for your holiday dinner.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Holiday meals are not complete without a good pie for dessert, and a variety of shops around town have all kinds for you to choose from in time for your Thanksgiving festivities.

At the Four Seasons Philadelphia, Vernick Coffee Bar is a bustling weekday spot for the business crowd and hotel guests.

But every year at this time you can order pies online and pickup at the coffee bar.

At Reading Terminal Market, owners Tia and Mark El have the market cornered on sweet potato pies with Sweet T's.

They take the concept further with sweet potato cheesecakes, sweet potato cupcakes, and more.

Old City's Franklin Fountain is known for making and serving ice cream the old-fashioned way and offers ice cream-based pies.

Since ice cream is their specialty, they use special freezers that make it possible to get your pie home in up to an hour without melting.

Vernick Coffee Bar | Facebook | Instagram

1800 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

215-419-5052

Monday-Friday 7:30am-4:00pm

Sweet T's Bakery | Facebook | Instagram

51 N. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

267-319-1819

Tuesday-Saturday 10am-6pm, Sundays 10am-3pm

Franklin Fountain | Facebook | Instagram

116 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-627-1899

Open daily until midnight