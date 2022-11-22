Pies for your holiday table from Vernick Coffee Bar, Franklin Fountain, and Sweet T's

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Holiday meals are not complete without a good pie for dessert, and a variety of shops around town have all kinds for you to choose from in time for your Thanksgiving festivities.
At the Four Seasons Philadelphia, Vernick Coffee Bar is a bustling weekday spot for the business crowd and hotel guests.
But every year at this time you can order pies online and pickup at the coffee bar.
At Reading Terminal Market, owners Tia and Mark El have the market cornered on sweet potato pies with Sweet T's.
They take the concept further with sweet potato cheesecakes, sweet potato cupcakes, and more.
Old City's Franklin Fountain is known for making and serving ice cream the old-fashioned way and offers ice cream-based pies.
Since ice cream is their specialty, they use special freezers that make it possible to get your pie home in up to an hour without melting.
Vernick Coffee Bar | Facebook | Instagram
1800 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-419-5052
Monday-Friday 7:30am-4:00pm
Sweet T's Bakery | Facebook | Instagram
51 N. 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-319-1819
Tuesday-Saturday 10am-6pm, Sundays 10am-3pm
Franklin Fountain | Facebook | Instagram
116 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-627-1899
Open daily until midnight