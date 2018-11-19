FYI PHILLY

The 2018 QVC Christmas Parade

With 45,000 people expected, this year's parade promises to be the biggest ever.

QVC Parade
2018 QVC West Chester Christmas Parade on Friday, Nov. 30, from 5-9:30 p.m.

Jingle Elf Run 6:30 p.m. | Parade 7:15 p.m. | Holiday Village 5-9 p.m.
Event info
Airs on 6abc Dec. 22 from 7-8 p.m.
----------

