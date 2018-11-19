The 2018 QVC Christmas Parade

QVC Parade
2018 QVC West Chester Christmas Parade on Friday, Nov. 30, from 5-9:30 p.m.
Jingle Elf Run 6:30 p.m. | Parade 7:15 p.m. | Holiday Village 5-9 p.m.
Event info
Airs on 6abc Dec. 22 from 7-8 p.m.
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
FYI PhillyChristmas Paradechristmasparade
FYI PhillyChristmas Paradechristmasparade