Next 'Bachelor' contestant brings camera crews to his Montgomery County hometown

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It felt like Hollywood in Collegeville, Montgomery County as "The Bachelor" brought its crews to town to film for the upcoming season.

The next Bachelor is from there and brought the reality show to one of his favorite spots: Collegeville Italian Bakery.

They invited the community to come by for support, and boy did Montgomery County turn out!

The signs, the screams, and the love were all directed at Season 28's star Joey Graziadei.

Collegeville Italian Bakery calls the experience humbling.

"It's amazing," says Patrizia Carcarey, the shop's owner. "It's actually the best thing to happen to Collegeville."

"He's a great guy," says his husband and owner Steve Carcarey. "He comes from a great family. His sister is unbelievable. We are so happy for him and his family. To have him host this here is beyond words. We are speechless, very thankful."

Graziadei visited the bakery last month with his sister Carly.

Her wedding was catered by the bakery.

After that, the deli heard from the "The Bachelor" to let them know they were coming to film a segment.

Local fans packed the parking lot.

"It's Bachelor Nation, right?" says Tara Smith from Collegeville. "It's Joey. He's adorable, and he's from our hometown."

Her friend Megan Rowan agrees.

"He's adorable, his personality is fantastic, he's gorgeous. It's just the whole thing, the whole vibe. It's just very exciting," she said.

No one knows what the segment entails, but we do know this will be the second time Collegeville Bakery will make an appearance.

Graziadei brought The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson, on a hometown date there.

Now, it's his turn to hand out those roses.

The best part about the big crowd on Thursday was that all of the guests who showed up were asked to bring a canned good for the deli's pantry for the less fortunate in the area.