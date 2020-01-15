Arts & Entertainment

'The Bachelor' Peter breaks up with strangers at LA's Grove in Jimmy Kimmel segment - video

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Breaking up is hard to do.

That's especially true if you're "The Bachelor."

But practice makes perfect. So Jimmy Kimmel sent the current bachelor, Peter Weber, to The Grove in Los Angeles for some rapid-fire breakups.

In the segment, Weber rides down the escalator with complete strangers and gives them his best breakup speech.

"I never felt so close to someone before," he says to one woman, who is apparently creeped out and walks away quickly.

"I just feel like we shared so much in these last three seconds," he tells another woman. "It's been an amazing journey for me. But I think I have to let you go now."

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs weeknights on ABC and on the ABC app at 11:35 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesjimmy kimmel liveabcthe bachelorjimmy kimmel
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News