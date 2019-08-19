The Best of Philly in Health & Self

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
From the best new gym to the best spot in the city for men's grooming, here are some of Philadelphia Magazine's picks for the best the city has to offer when it comes to taking care of yourself and your health.

Best Men's Grooming, City

DAPR Grooming Parlour | Website |FB

125 South 18th Street, 2nd floor, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 618-3089

Best New Gym

Everybody Fights |Website |FB

1900 Market Street (entrance on 20th street), Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 278-2912

Best Running Club

The Monster Milers | Website

(267) 282-1270 | | info@themonstermilers.org

Best Spin Studio

Revel Ride | Website| FB

1632 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146

(215) 515-3755

Best Natural Hair Care Shop

Marsh and Mane | Website |FB

529 S. 4th Street (4th & South), Philadelphia, PA 19147

(267) 273-0837
