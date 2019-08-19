From the best new gym to the best spot in the city for men's grooming, here are some of Philadelphia Magazine's picks for the best the city has to offer when it comes to taking care of yourself and your health.
Best Men's Grooming, City
DAPR Grooming Parlour | Website |FB
125 South 18th Street, 2nd floor, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 618-3089
Best New Gym
Everybody Fights |Website |FB
1900 Market Street (entrance on 20th street), Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 278-2912
Best Running Club
The Monster Milers | Website
(267) 282-1270 | | info@themonstermilers.org
Best Spin Studio
Revel Ride | Website| FB
1632 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 515-3755
Best Natural Hair Care Shop
Marsh and Mane | Website |FB
529 S. 4th Street (4th & South), Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 273-0837
The Best of Philly in Health & Self
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More