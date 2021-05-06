How one local woman aims to rescue stray animals in Philadelphia and beyond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Northeast Philadelphia native Nina Love has always had a passion for animals ever since growing up with her mother.
"When I was growing up, I was bullied a lot in school, so I had a lot of stuffed animals," said Love. "It was a place I felt secure with."
As she got older, Love says her mother gave her a real-life pet rabbit and since then has grown her fascination for animals.
That connection later grew and led to the creation of "The Black Thornberry," a program Love started that rescues stray animals in the city, no matter the species or condition.
The name Love says comes from her admiration for the television show "The Wild Thornberrys" growing up.
"Living in Philadelphia, it's a common thing. You know stray animals, all the time," Love said. "I just felt as though there are a lot of people who turn a blinded eye on animals."
This journey has taken Love all across Philadelphia.
From Kensington, West Philadelphia, Southwest Philadelphia, and even some cases, New Jersey, to get stray animals off the streets.
Which all surrounds providing these animals a second chance.
"Dealing with school and kids, that whole bullying thing, I felt like then they saved me," she said. "So I wanted to go out in the community and give them a second chance at life."
Although Love works closely with local pet agencies, she says a lot of them are at capacity limits. Her main goal is to connect with more pet fosters who also look to help find these animals forever homes.
"If we can get fosters that are out in the community and want to open up their doors to animals to help me, then I would be so appreciative, said Love. "That's the ultimate goal."
