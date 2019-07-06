The Cove beach in Brigantine, New Jersey evacuated after bomb threat

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (WPVI) -- A popular section of Brigantine beach was evacuated on Saturday morning.

Police were called to The Cove, an area of beach facing the bay where vehicles are permitted, for a bomb threat.

According to investigators, a permit inspector found a note stating a bomb or improvised explosive device was placed somewhere on the beach.

Police evacuated the beach as a precaution.

Everyone else is asked to stay away from the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brigantinenew jersey newsbomb threat
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Multiple injured in shopping plaza explosion
Teens take over South Street, looting Walgreens Pharmacy
LIVE: 7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
VIDEO: Disneyland ride stopped after 7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal
Son of Philadelphia sheriff wounded in double shooting
AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning; More Late Day Storms
Bicyclist struck and killed in Wilmington, Delaware
Show More
Landlord allegedly punches tenant, wraps bungee cord around neck
MLB suspends Odubel Herrera of the Phillies for 85 games
Mom of 2-year-old killed by robbers recalls his final moments
Woman shot, killed a week after aunt fatally struck by train
Fire erupts inside building in Ventnor, New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News