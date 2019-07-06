The Cove beach in Brigantine, New Jersey evacuated after bomb threat

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (WPVI) -- A popular section of Brigantine beach was evacuated on Saturday morning.
Police were called to The Cove, an area of beach facing the bay where vehicles are permitted, for a bomb threat.
According to investigators, a permit inspector found a note stating a bomb or improvised explosive device was placed somewhere on the beach.
Police evacuated the beach as a precaution.
Everyone else is asked to stay away from the area.
