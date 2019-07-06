The Cove beach in Brigantine, New Jersey reopens after bomb threat

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (WPVI) -- A popular section of a Brigantine, New Jersey beach has reopened following an earlier bomb threat.
The Cove, an area of beach facing the bay where vehicles are permitted, was evacuated late Saturday morning after a threatening note was discovered by a permit inspector.
Officials say the note stated a bomb or improvised explosive device was placed somewhere on the beach.
Police evacuated the beach as a precaution.
The area was closed off for several hours while an investigation was conducted.
No threat was found and the beach was reopened early Saturday afternoon.
