The disappearance of Imbo and Petrone: FBI says PEOPLE know who did this I 6abc True Crime

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On February 19, 2005, a young couple left a bar in South Philadelphia - and vanished.

For 15 years, the family and friends of Richard Petrone and Danielle Imbo - along with investigators from the Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI - have been trying to answer one question: what happened?

In this edition of 6abc True Crime, we take a look at the disappearance that has become one of the most intriguing missing persons cases in recent Philly history.

Watch more episodes of 6abc True Crime HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafbitrue crimemissing personphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New details after 4 people found dead in Delaware tents
Casino robbery suspects targeted patrons, employees: Police
Woman hurt after stabbing on SEPTA concourse
Philly officer hurt after being struck by suspect in car
New archbishop installed as head of Philadelphia archdiocese
Police: Man shot, killed self in Center City barricade situation
Local non-profit gives veterans, homeless dogs a second chance
Show More
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
2 men, 1 woman shot in South Philly
Philly officer charged with DUI after 2-car crash
Suspect wanted in string of burglaries in 55+ communities
Jury returns split verdict in trial of fmr. Temple University frat president
More TOP STORIES News