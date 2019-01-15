'The Flash' sends gift to teen who saved family from fire

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
A Delaware teen who saved his family from a devastating fire got a surprise in the mail from a popular TV show.

Damir Carter of New Castle received a box filled with goodies from the writers of the show "The Flash."

On New Year's night, Carter was supposed to be asleep by 10 p.m. but he stayed up late watching the show.

It turned out to be a blessing.

A fire broke out at his family's home and he was able to wake up his parents.

The fire destroyed much of the family's home, but they were all able to make it out safely.

"When I do get a new room, the posters will be going on the wall," said Carter. "I'll be putting all this stuff up. I just want to thank them a lot."

Carter said he's hoping to have that new room before the summer.

